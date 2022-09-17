Watch: Mohammad Kaif shows his spin skills, asks skipper Sourav Ganguly to see the drift, flight

Image Credit: Twitter

India Maharajas defeated World Giants comprehensively on Friday evening at the legendary Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in a special match ahead of the second season of the Legends League Cricket.

Pankaj Singh's five-wicket haul and Yusuf Pathan's blazing hitting pushed the Indian Maharajas to a six-wicket triumph. While the India Maharajas batted brilliantly, middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif engaged in amusing Twitter conversation with prolific all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Notably, both cricketers delivered notable performances in the match, with Kaif taking an important wicket in the first innings and Irfan Pathan batting wonderfully with his elder brother Yusuf Pathan during the run chase. A day after the Indian Maharajas won a thrilling game, Kaif uploaded a short video of himself picking up a wicket in the lone over he bowled as a substitute.

Kaif tagged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in his tweet, saying, "Special attention, skipper: Please see the drift, flight, and turn by Mohammad Kaif, the all-rounder." Do you think you missed a trick?"

Special attention skipper: Please see the drift, flight and turn by Mohammad Kaif the all-rounder. Dada do you think you missed a trick? ⁦@SGanguly99⁩ pic.twitter.com/7Of9RKRS9o September 17, 2022

Iran Pathan responded to Kaif's tweet by commenting, "Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane ke liye muaafii." (sorry for making fun of your bowling)

Earlier, Kevin O Brien (52 off 31 balls), Denesh Ramdin (42 off 29 balls), and Thisara Perera (23 off 16 balls) led World Giants to 170/8, but Tanmay Srivastava (54 off 39 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (50 off 35 balls) enabled India Maharajas win by 6-wickets. Pankaj Singh took five wickets in the game and was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

