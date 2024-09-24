Twitter
Sports

Mohammad Kaif says this cricketer is India's biggest match winner, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

The Ex-cricketer said he is best suited to test cricket and that’s his best format

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Mohammad Kaif says this cricketer is India's biggest match winner, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Ex Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif applauded Rishabh Pant for his performance on the field and insisted on the fact that Pant is India’s biggest match-winner. Kaif said that Pant has no competition from Ishan Kishan even after the latter scored a century in the Duleep Trophy.

Kaif discussed Pant’s capability to chase and his hundred on the Gabba, a hundred on difficult South African and English pitches. He said, “Pant is best suited to Test cricket; that’s his best format.” He also opines that Pant is yet to find the best form and will only get better by the time he hits 27 years.

Rishabh Pant got a great comeback in Test cricket scoring 109 runs in the second innings of the Chennai Test match against Bangladesh. While India scored a commendable 39 in the first innings, Pant took the game into his hands and played a match-winning knock to help his team win by 280 runs.

Apart from the century Pant emulated his idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni by scoring 6 Test centuries as an Indian wicketkeeper. Significantly, Pant has aggregated those runs in 34-test matches and 58 innings and Dhoni has taken 90-test matches and 144 innings to garner the same.

While talking about the Indian cricket in the future, Kaif also mentioned the problems with Kohli and Sharma’s recent performance. Although both have stepped down from T20 internationals, they are still very much part of the Test side.

When asked about if India should look ahead of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they are past their prime, he said, “As far as fitness and form are concerned, I don’t think there’s any reason to think about it.” He thanked Rohit for being a good leader and Kohli for the passion he has for the game especially in what he believes is the most challenging form of the game.

