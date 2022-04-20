Mohamed Salah scores a double as Liverpool beats Manchester United by 4-0 to go top of the points table in PL

Headlines

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India: A Milestone for Big Tech

India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

Cuteness alert: Little girl grooves to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa', viral video steals hearts

Change Your Game With 8 Best Threat Intelligence Softwares

Exploring Pakistan: 10 Natural Wonders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India: A Milestone for Big Tech

India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

Cuteness alert: Little girl grooves to Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa', viral video steals hearts

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

HomeSports

Sports

Mohamed Salah scores a double as Liverpool beats Manchester United by 4-0 to go top of the points table in PL

In a recent game Premier League match, Liverpool defeated Manchester United by 4-0 as Mohamed Salah scores 2 goals.

article-main
Latest News

reuters

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool comfortably beat old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least. Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games with title rivals Manchester City on 74 points from one game fewer, with Pep Guardiola`s side hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad on Wednesday.

READ: DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India

It was a miserable night for United who are now without a win in their last eight league clashes with Liverpool and who have failed to score in five of their last six trips to Anfield. United dropped below Arsenal on goal difference, falling to sixth place on 54 points, having played two games more than the Gunners.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who was without Cristiano Ronaldo, mourning the death of his newborn son, opted to play five at the back with Phil Jones drafted in. It was an approach that simply did not work and Rangnick abandoned it at halftime but by then Liverpool was 2-0 up and in control. 

Colombian Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a fifth-minute lead, tapping in from close range after Sadio Mane set Mohamed Salah free down the right and the Egyptian delivered a pinpoint low cross for a simple finish.

READ: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka: David Williams' hat-trick secures crucial 3-1 win in AFC Cup 2022

United's problems got worse in the 10th minute when Paul Pogba limped off injured and with Rangnick's side struggling to get any foothold in the game, it was no surprise when the home side doubled their advantage.

Mane again provided the spark with a superb first-time pass finding Salah who, having lost his bewildered marker Diogo Dalot, cut in from the right and provided his trademark left-foot finish. The Senegalese creator turned finisher in the 68th minute, making it 3-0 after Andy Robertson broke down the left and then Diaz picked out Mane whose first-time finish on the turn flew into the bottom corner.

Salah completed the rout in the 85th minute as substitute Diogo Jota threaded a pass-through to the Egyptian, who beat David De Gea with a deflected finish that came off the leg of the sliding Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

(With inputs from Reuters)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actor Vishal talks about horrifying incident happened while shooting Mark Antony, says 'I was reborn' | Exclusive

PCB issues show-cause notice to Pakistani cricketers playing in USA, here's why

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs IRE series opener live

Nuh violence: Haryana BJP chief smells conspiracy behind incident

Viral video: SpiceJet pilot's creative Independence Day announcement earns internet's acclaim, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE