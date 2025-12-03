Mithali Raj turns 43: A look at legendary Indian cricketer’s net worth, how she built a massive fortune

Mithali Raj turns 43. Explore her net worth, earnings from cricket, brand endorsements, and how she built a massive fortune during and after her legendary career.

Mithali Raj has been one of the most respected figures, admired not just for her exceptional batting skills but also for her calm leadership and long-lasting impact on women’s sports in India. As she turns 43, her achievements on the field have also built a strong financial foundation, making her one of the richest women cricketers in the world.

Earnings from a record-breaking cricket career

Mithali Raj spent 22 years at the international level, during which she became the face of Indian women’s cricket. She earned major recognition for leading India in bilateral series, ICC tournaments, and two Women’s ODI World Cup finals, held in 2005 and 2017. Her earnings during her playing career came from match fees, central contracts, and tournament rewards.

Income sources after retirement

Mithali Raj may have stepped away from playing, but she continues to earn actively from cricket. She has become a well-known commentator and presenter, offering her insights during key international events and popular tournaments.

Another important part of her post-cricket career is her mentorship role with Gujarat Giants Women in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Brand endorsements and public influence

Some of the top brands Mithali has been associated with include L’Oréal Paris, Puma, Mutual Funds, Atlassian, Manyavar, and A2Cricket. These partnerships have helped her build a visible presence beyond cricket and added a major share to her wealth.

Her net worth

With a net worth of Rs 41.93 crore and ongoing opportunities in sports media, mentorship, and endorsements, Mithali Raj stands as one of India’s most successful women athletes.