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Miroslav Klose congratulates Lionel Messi on breaking his all-time World Cup record, calls him 'best footballer'

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Miroslav Klose congratulates Lionel Messi on breaking his all-time World Cup record, calls him 'best footballer'

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has congratulated Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar surpassed his long-standing FIFA World Cup scoring record. Here's what the 'legend' said to the 'G.O.A.T.'

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 06:39 AM IST

Miroslav Klose congratulates Lionel Messi on breaking his all-time World Cup record, calls him 'best footballer'
Messi scored twice in the second group stage match against Austria on Monday. (Pic Credits: Instagram/afaseleccionen)
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Germany legend Miroslav Klose has congratulated Argentine captain Lionel Messi on achieving the historic milestone after the latter broke the former's long-standing World Cup record. Messi's brace secured a comfortable win for Argentina in its second group stage match on Monday against Austria. With this win, La Albiceleste has also qualified for the Round of 32, joining Mexico, USA, and Germany.

Klose congratulates Messi on breaking his long-standing WC record

Congratulating the Argentine captain, Klose said, ''I've always said Messi is no slouch. For me, Leo is the best footballer of all time! Congratulations, champion.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FIFA (@fifa)

Notably, Messi entered the match on Monday with 16 World Cup goals after equalling Klose's record in the tournament opener against Algeria, where he scored a hat-trick. Messi surpassed Klose's record in the 38th minute before adding another in the stoppage time to take his overall lead to 18 after the end of the match.

Messi's other unique World Cup records

Apart from this, Messi has also achieved several other unique World Cup records, including being the player with four or more goals in three different editions of the men's FIFA World Cup history. (2014, 2022, and 2026).

Messi has also equalled the all-time record of six straight World Cup games with a goal, a milestone jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Messi is also among the top goal scorers in the ongoing tournament, with 5 goals in two matches. In the third and final group stage game, Argentina is set to lock horns with Jordan on Sunday, June 28.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM (3)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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