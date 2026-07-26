Mirabai Chanu wins historic third CWG gold, sets record as India's medal tally reaches three

Mirabai Chanu etched her name in Commonwealth Games history by winning a record third gold medal, becoming one of India's most decorated athletes at the event. Her triumph also lifted India's medal tally to three at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai Chanu didn’t just meet expectations at the 2026 Commonwealth Games—she owned them. She gave India its first gold medal of the event, lifting a combined 190kg in the women’s 48kg category. At 31, with the spotlight squarely on her, she proved again why she stands among the top weightlifters in her class.

Her win came right after Rishikanta Singh grabbed a silver for India, taking the nation’s medal count to three at this year’s Games. Weightlifting was always pegged as India’s strong point, and the team’s tally already shows that strength with two medals in the discipline. There’s more to look forward to too—M Raja is set to compete in the men’s 65kg category later in the day, offering another shot at the podium.

For Chanu, this is becoming a tradition. She’s now won gold at three Commonwealth Games in a row, adding to her previous victories in Glasgow and Birmingham. That brings her tally to four medals at the CWG—one silver and three golds.

The Gold Saga begins

Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold at #CWG2026 in the Women's 49Kg Weightlifting, making history with a Commonwealth Games gold hat-trick! Her unwavering dedication continues to make our nation proud.

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/70bnAjl2Uz — Abhishek Debroy (@AbhishekDeb_roy) July 26, 2026

Chanu’s path to gold this time had its challenges. In the snatch round, she started with an unsuccessful attempt at 82kg. Unfazed, she succeeded on her second try, and then, on her third attempt, she powered through an 85kg lift, setting a new Commonwealth Games record.

When it came to the clean and jerk, she just needed one successful lift at 105kg to secure the win. The first lift slipped away, but she regrouped and nailed it on her next try. With the gold locked up, she didn’t even bother with her third attempt—no point in pushing further when the job’s already done.

Nigeria’s Ruth Asuquo Nyong and Malaysia’s Irene Jane Henry rounded out the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.

Chanu’s career at the Commonwealth Games reads like a history of excellence. She announced herself back in 2014 with a silver at Glasgow. Then, in 2018 at Gold Coast, she really broke through—lifting a total of 196kg, smashing both Games and Commonwealth records, and taking the top spot. She defended her title yet again in Birmingham in 2022, lifting a combined 201kg and starting India’s gold rush at those Games.

So now, with one silver and three golds in four straight CWG appearances, Chanu stands as one of India’s all-time athletic greats on this stage.

And that’s not the whole story. She also owns an Olympic silver, along with a gold and two silvers from the World Championships. Chanu isn’t just consistent—she delivers, every single time.

Also read| After Birmingham return, why is cricket absent from Commonwealth Games 2026?