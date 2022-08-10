Mirabai Chanu shares pictures from her birthday celebrations, check viral pics

Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who made India proud with the gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, delighted her fans with endearing snippets from her birthday celebration. She turned 28 on August 8. She marked the special day with her family members and had a picturesque cake-cutting ceremony. However, it was her choice of outfit that stole the show.

READ: Two Pakistani boxers go missing from Birmingham Airport while returning back

She opted for a simple-yet-impactful saree featuring subtle floral motifs on the border. She rocked the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless green blouse. The blouse also bore similar floral prints all over.

She cut her birthday cake against an ornate backdrop adorned with flowers and pastel-hued drapes. “Another year, another medal and birthday celebrations with the family,” she wrote while sharing the pictures.

In the Commonwealth Games 2022 which went on from July 28 to August 8 this year, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist secured India’s first gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 201kg in the snatch and clean and jerk category. This was a huge 29kg more than the 172kg total lifted by the second-best Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa from Mauritius.