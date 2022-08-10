Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Mirabai Chanu shares pictures from her birthday celebrations, check viral pics

After winning a Weightlifter MiGold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu arrived at her home and celebrated her 28th birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

Mirabai Chanu shares pictures from her birthday celebrations, check viral pics
Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who made India proud with the gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, delighted her fans with endearing snippets from her birthday celebration. She turned 28 on August 8. She marked the special day with her family members and had a picturesque cake-cutting ceremony. However, it was her choice of outfit that stole the show.

READ: Two Pakistani boxers go missing from Birmingham Airport while returning back

She opted for a simple-yet-impactful saree featuring subtle floral motifs on the border. She rocked the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless green blouse. The blouse also bore similar floral prints all over.

She cut her birthday cake against an ornate backdrop adorned with flowers and pastel-hued drapes. “Another year, another medal and birthday celebrations with the family,” she wrote while sharing the pictures.

In the Commonwealth Games 2022 which went on from July 28 to August 8 this year, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist secured India’s first gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 201kg in the snatch and clean and jerk category. This was a huge 29kg more than the 172kg total lifted by the second-best Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa from Mauritius. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.