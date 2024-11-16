Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight winner: YouTube star beats GOAT

Mike Tyson loses against Jake Paul in this main event. He took home the bragging round after winning the bout by unanimous decision, 79-73. The YouTuber-turned-fighter got off to a poor start in the first two rounds, but in the third round, he took complete control and prevented the seasoned boxer from regaining his rhythm. Tyson, 58, made a valiant effort to retaliate, but Paul easily defeated one of the best fighters.