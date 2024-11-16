SPORTS

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: India's Neeraj Goyat beats Whindersson Nunes in super-middleweight bout

The first Indian boxer to have made the WBC rankings won his bout by unanimous decision, by a comprehensive 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: On Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Neeraj Goyat defeated Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight fight that was part of the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix event.