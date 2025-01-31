Vaughan said, “I would argue that he is the best modern-day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver. He has a quirky technique, but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the bowler's hand quicker than most."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Steve Smith for his remarkable achievement, suggesting it places him in an exclusive category that draws comparisons to the legendary Don Bradman and India's star cricker Virat Kohli.

Smith became only the fourth Australian batsman to surpass 10,000 runs in Test cricket during Australia's first innings against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle on Wednesday. He joins the ranks of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting as the only Australians to reach this milestone. Additionally, Smith is now the 15th cricketer globally to achieve this landmark, highlighting his dominance in the longest format of the game.

During an interviwe with, Fox Cricket, Vaughan said, “I would argue that he is the best modern-day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver. He has a quirky technique, but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the bowler's hand quicker than most. He has this amazing ability to study the field and work out what is on and what is not on any given day on a pitch.”

“If you look at his numbers, there are only a small few who have got close to being talked about like Don Bradman. And when you are in a conversation when the Don is involved, you know you are pretty good,” Vaughan added.

Smith achieved his milestone in his 115th Test match, a journey that commenced in 2010 when he debuted against Pakistan at Lord's. Initially, Smith was primarily known as a leg-spinner and batted lower in the order. In his debut, he took three wickets but managed to score only 13 runs. Over the years, he has transformed into one of the game's greatest batsmen, showcasing remarkable consistency and adaptability.

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist commented on Smith's remarkable evolution from a leg-spinner to one of the modern greats of Test cricket.

“I think part of what is so amazing is how it started and how he got into the team at No. 8 or 9, bowling leg spin, when we were still in the hunt for a replacement for Warnie (Shane Warne). There were questions about whether he was going to be that option. That is what I find quite stunning about his career—how it started,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

Since his early career, Smith has accumulated 34 Test centuries, ranking him seventh on the all-time list for the most hundreds in Test cricket. His total matches that of cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Younis Khan, and Mahela Jayawardene.

A significant part of Smith's success has come against England and India, where he has scored over 6,000 runs in 61 Tests. His ability to excel against top-quality opposition, especially in high-stakes scenarios like the Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlights his greatness. Smith has recorded 12 Test centuries against England and 11 against India, including two centuries in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, former Indian coach and commentator Ravi Shastri also praised Smith's adaptability and resilience throughout his career. In an interview with Fox Cricket, Shastri said, “I've witnessed all these hundreds as a coach and broadcaster, and he's a special player. His passion for the game is evident. What stands out is his ability to adjust to various conditions. He scored a hundred on a challenging pitch in India, which was remarkable. Even when he's not at his peak, he finds ways to position himself to score runs.”