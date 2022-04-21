MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni sets up field for Kieron Pollard's wicket, netizens call him 'mastermind'

MS Dhoni set up the field for Pollard's wicket and was lauded by netizens

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has often been lauded as one of the best minds in the world of cricket, and on Thursday, the veteran wicket-keeper batter displayed the world why he still is at the top of his game.

As Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings faced off at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Dhoni was seen setting up a special field for Pollard.

The West Indies all-rounder was on strike as Dhoni was seen asking Shivam Dube to move very straight towards long-on. On the very next ball, Pollard struck the ball over the bowler's head, but the ball went into the hands of Dube.

After the dismissal, netizens were ecstatic as they deemed Dhoni the 'mastermind' following his excellent field placement to dismiss Pollard.

A video of the wicket is now going viral on social media:

Talking about the match, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and he asked MI to bat first. The five-time champs suffered a batting collapse of sorts as they lost openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma on ducks in the first over itself, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Young Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 51 after 43 balls, and a late flurry from Jaydev Unadkat (19 off 9 balls) helped Mumbai rack up a total of 155/7 after 20 overs.

In reply, CSK also got off to a shaky start, and they also lost wickets at regular intervals but were still in the game thanks to Dhoni's heroics with the bat as well.

After 18 overs, at the time of writing, CSK were 128/6.