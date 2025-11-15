FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate

Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show

Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...

CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'

KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team

MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team

Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks

MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team

Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians managed to steady their ship and secure a playoff berth following a shaky start. However, now the team is planning to make some changes ahead of IPL 2026.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team
Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, had a promising 2025 season, finishing fourth on the points table and returning to the playoffs after a forgettable 2024 campaign. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians managed to steady their ship and secure a playoff berth following a shaky start.

While Hardik's leadership drew mixed reactions initially, his tactical calls and ability to stay calm under pressure stood out. As the November 15 deadline for retentions approaches, speculation surrounding senior batters' possible release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction has created a major buzz among fans and experts.

Nita Ambani's team have been involved in several trade discussions this season. There are reports that MI might be considering a trade with Chennai Super Kings for Deepak Chahar, although neither side has confirmed this. Additionally, there's speculation about overseas player swaps as MI looks to strengthen its middle order and bowling attack; he has won many trophies for them.

MI are unlikely to make major changes to their strong Indian core, which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. Overseas players Trent Boult and Will Jacks are also expected to be retained after their significant contributions during IPL 2025.

MI's Probable Released Players:

Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Lizaad Williams, Raj Bawa

Mumbai Indians' Probable Retained Players:

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Arjun Tendulkar, Will Jacks, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Ryan Rickelton, Ashwani Kumar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
