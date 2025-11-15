MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
SPORTS
Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians managed to steady their ship and secure a playoff berth following a shaky start. However, now the team is planning to make some changes ahead of IPL 2026.
Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, had a promising 2025 season, finishing fourth on the points table and returning to the playoffs after a forgettable 2024 campaign. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians managed to steady their ship and secure a playoff berth following a shaky start.
While Hardik's leadership drew mixed reactions initially, his tactical calls and ability to stay calm under pressure stood out. As the November 15 deadline for retentions approaches, speculation surrounding senior batters' possible release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction has created a major buzz among fans and experts.
Nita Ambani's team have been involved in several trade discussions this season. There are reports that MI might be considering a trade with Chennai Super Kings for Deepak Chahar, although neither side has confirmed this. Additionally, there's speculation about overseas player swaps as MI looks to strengthen its middle order and bowling attack; he has won many trophies for them.
MI are unlikely to make major changes to their strong Indian core, which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. Overseas players Trent Boult and Will Jacks are also expected to be retained after their significant contributions during IPL 2025.
Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Lizaad Williams, Raj Bawa
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Arjun Tendulkar, Will Jacks, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Ryan Rickelton, Ashwani Kumar