Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Mexico and England lock horns in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. Check out the match preview, kick-off time, live streaming details, predicted lineups and the key battles that could decide the contest.

It doesn’t get much bigger than this. Mexico, riding a tidal wave of national excitement, hosts England in Mexico City for the Round of 16 — a showdown set in the thin air and huge spotlight of Estadio Azteca. Javier Aguirre’s El Tri is absolutely flying. They’ve been perfect so far, with the country backing them every step of the way, and now they’re hoping to use that historic home advantage to smash down the door to the quarter-finals.

But standing across from them is an England squad that just doesn’t give up. Thomas Tuchel’s men scraped through their last game, surviving a real scare, almost out in the early knockouts until some last-gasp heroics turned it all around. Now, Tuchel has to get his players ready for one of football’s toughest tests: surviving Mexico’s energy — and Mexico City’s altitude — with everything on the line, late on a hot summer night.

Date and kick-off time: Monday (Jul 6), 5:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Mexico City Stadium

Mexico tore through the tournament so far. Three straight wins in the group stage — against South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia — set the tone. Then Aguirre’s squad powered to a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the last round, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez putting them ahead by halftime. They haven’t conceded a single goal, and they finally broke their 40-year knockout curse in style.

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England’s journey couldn’t have been more different. Group L was shaky, and the Round of 32 nearly ended in disaster. After falling behind early to DR Congo, the Three Lions looked stuck — until Harry Kane took over. He scored twice in the last 15 minutes, saving the day and keeping England’s dreams alive, bringing his tally up to five goals.

Now the focus shifts to fitness and who’s actually available. England’s got a few headaches. Declan Rice, so important in the middle, is nursing a tight hamstring after filling in at right-back. He’s been training a little, but nobody’s sure if he’s ready. Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both probably out as well, struggling with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Mexico, on the other hand, has a clean bill of health. No major worries. Aguirre might even shake things up by starting Gilberto Mora, a teenage talent who brings fresh legs and attacking firepower. If England starts fading in that altitude, Mora could make a real difference.

As for their history, these two teams haven’t crossed paths often on the world’s biggest stage. Their only World Cup meeting came back in 1966, when England beat Mexico 2-0 on their way to their one and only title. Since then, England has won four straight friendlies between 1986 and 2010, but those games feel like a lifetime ago compared to what’s coming in Mexico City.

Mexico’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Rangel (goalkeeper); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvardo, Jimenez, Quinones

England’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford (goalkeeper); Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Mexico vs England match will be available to stream live on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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