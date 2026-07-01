Mexico storm into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with commanding win over Ecuador

Mexico became the 7th team to qualify for the Round of 16 after defeating Ecuador 2-0, ending their 40-year wait for a knockout stage win.

Mexico, co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026, have secured a berth for the Round of 16 after qualifying first for the knockout stage. They have also ended the 40-year-old curse of failing to win a knockout game by registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Ecuador on Tuesday (local time). Yes, you read it right! This was Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage win since 1986, following eight consecutive knockout-stage defeats.

Mexico end 40-year World Cup knockout curse

Meanwhile, the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador was delayed by an hour due to rain and lightning. Julian Quinones broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute and scored the first goal, followed by Raul Jimenez in the 31st minute, giving a comfortable lead to the hosts.

On the contrary, Ecuador controlled more possession in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Mexico's resolute defence held them to secure another clean sheet. Things went all South for Ecuador when Piero Hincapie received a red card during stoppage time.

Gilberto Mora and Raul Jimenez script history

Interestingly, this is Mexico's 4th consecutive win of the tournament, and that too without conceding a single goal. During the match, midfielder Gilberto Mora also scripted history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match, only behind legend Pele. He achieved this feat at the age of 17 years and 259 days.

Not only this, but Raul Jimenez also etched his name in history books by scoring a goal at the age of 35 years and 56 days and becoming the oldest Mexican player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout game.

The co-hosts are set to face the winner of the England vs DR Congo Round of 32 clash as Mexico continue to play their World Cup games on home soil.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/