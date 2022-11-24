Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico football fan tries to sneak booze into Qatar stadium in binoculars, gets caught

Visitors are not permitted to carry alcohol into the nation, even from the duty-free sector of the airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico football fan tries to sneak booze into Qatar stadium in binoculars, gets caught
Image Source: Twitter

Only a week before the FIFA World Cup 2022, authorities surprised football fans worldwide by declaring that supporters will be unable to consume alcohol in Qatar. As one of the world's largest athletic events draws spectators from all over the world, the announcement drew condemnation from many quarters.

At a time when some supporters are dealing with FIFA's restriction on alcohol use in Qatar, one Mexico fan attempted to sneak beer into the stadium by disguising it in a binocular.

In the video, a man wearing a black and red baseball cap can be seen conversing with a security guard who is looking through a pair of binoculars. The security person appeared to be almost convinced, but as soon as he placed the binoculars in front of his eyes, he realized something was off. The security guard then unscrews one of the lenses, only to discover that the binoculars were a novelty flask.

WATCH:

During the opening match between Ecuador and hosts Qatar fans were heard chanting "We want beer". Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium.

FIFA statement on alcohol ban in Qatar

“Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA said in an official statement. “There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums,” the statement added.

The sale of alcohol is prohibited in Qatar, which is the first Muslim country to hold the World Cup, a competition in which beer drinking is widespread.

Visitors are not permitted to carry alcohol into the nation, even from the duty-free sector of the airport. According to the TOI, beer costs Rs 1224 per half-litre in bars in a few selected hotels.

