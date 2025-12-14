FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...

Satadru Dutta was arrested by the police while traveling to Hyderabad after the Kolkata segment of Lionel Messi's GOAT tour. Due to the Argentine forward being surrounded by politicians and VIPs at the stadium, fans were unable to see Messi.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 02:35 PM IST

Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...
In a significant development, Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour, has been denied bail following his arrest due to the disruptions at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on December 13. After being denied bail, he has also been sent to police custody for 14 days.

It is important to note that Dutta was arrested by the police while traveling to Hyderabad after the Kolkata segment of Lionel Messi's GOAT tour. Due to the Argentine forward being surrounded by politicians and VIPs at the stadium, fans were unable to see Messi.

Police arrested Sataru Dutta from Kolkata airport

This situation resulted in chaos on the ground, leading to Messi's early departure from the venue. Subsequently, the frustrated fans engaged in vandalism, rushing onto the field. Following the unrest, Dutta, the event organiser, was detained by the police at Kolkata airport.

What exactly happened at Messi's Kolkata event?

Fans, who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event, began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

Messi in Hyderabad

After a disappointing turn of events in Kolkata and a highly successful reception in Hyderabad, the Argentine legend is now set to be welcomed by his passionate fan base in Mumbai. The World Cup winner has reached the Taj Mahal Hotel.

It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his GOAT India Tour.

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Messi gifted his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey to Rahul Gandhi

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister with a memento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
