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Messi-Ronaldo reunion? Carlos Tevez reveals plan to bring rivals together

Messi and Ronaldo could finally share the pitch as teammates, with Carlos Tevez claiming both legends have agreed to reunite for his farewell match in Argentina later this year. Know more about the game.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST

Messi-Ronaldo reunion? Carlos Tevez reveals plan to bring rivals together
Messi and Ronaldo could finally become teammates. (AI-Generated)
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Carlos Tevez has made a shocking claim after he said that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will share the pitch as teammates for the first time in his farewell match. The match is scheduled to be played at Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera in Buenos Aires in December this year. Tevez said that he had received the agreement of both Messi and Ronaldo to play on the same team during his farewell match.

Messi and Ronaldo to finally play together?

''I have always dreamed of seeing Cristiano and Leo playing in one team. They are the greatest players of all time. I got in touch with them, especially Cristiano. I told him: Cristiano, I want you and Messi in the same team in my farewell match. So that the whole world can witness this magic once and for all,'' Goal.com reported, quoting Tevez.

''He said he would be there. Convincing Leo was not difficult either. They both agreed, I am very excited. This match will be very moving,'' he added.

On one hand, Lionel Messi recently announced his retirement from Argentina's national football team after his side failed to defend their FIFA World Cup title. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has not officially announced his retirement, but he recently stated that the upcoming season will likely be his final year as a player.

Why will Messi and Ronaldo play together?

For those unversed who are wondering why Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would feature on the same team for Tevez's farewell game. It is because Tevez has a very special connection with both legends, having shared the Argentina dressing room with Messi and played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United.

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