Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has taken legal action against an Argentine football fan club's portfolio holder for allegedly making derogatory remarks about him on social media. He's sent a legal notice and plans to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit, seeking damages.

Sourav Ganguly files Rs 50 crore lawsuit over Messi Kolkata chaos

A Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Uttam Saha, president of the Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata, has been filed over allegations linking Sourav Ganguly to the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Stadium on December 13. Ganguly claimed Saha's remarks were baseless, malicious, and damaged his reputation, stating they were made with full knowledge of the harm caused. The complaint, lodged at Lalbazar, alleged Saha falsely implicated Ganguly as a middleman in the event's management. Ganguly clarified he was merely a guest and had no role in organising or managing the event. While Saha claimed that he acted as a middleman in the management of the event, which was overseen by its main organiser, Satadru Dutta.



Messi event: Kolkata controversy

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP workers, on Wednesday staged a protest against the state government, alleging mismanagement during football star Lionel Messi's event at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Addressing the protest, Adhikari said the protest would continue and added that the BJP has also moved the court in the matter. The controversy erupted after Messi's Kolkata appearance, the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025, descended into chaos, with fans alleging that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, preventing spectators from getting a clear view of the football icon. Angry fans vandalised parts of the stadium, accusing organisers of poor planning and mismanagement.

In the fallout, Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted it. The state government has constituted an SIT comprising IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar to conduct a thorough investigation. Messi later completed the remaining legs of his India tour, visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, before departing from Jamnagar after a stop at the Vantara animal sanctuary.