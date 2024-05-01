FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?

Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH

MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know

Ishan Kishan breaks MS Dhoni's world record, surpasses Sanju Samson to become first player in history to achieve rare T20 feat

FACT CHECK: Did Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home get raided? Actress breaks silence on alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'My name continues to be...'

Sachin Tendulkar had his 2011 World Cup, can Virat Kohli get 2027? Team India asked to recreate MS Dhoni-led magic

‘Jahannum main jaye’: Giriraj Singh’s shocking statement to woman defending Nitish Kumar over Hijab row lands him in trouble, what happened?

BIG blow to IHFL, ED major crackdown on dubious loans, FIR registered against Sameer Gehlaut in Rs 10000 crore fraud case

Dhurandhar's OTT release date leaked: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film to land on Netflix on...

Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi player faces backlash after playing for Team India in Bahrain

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?

Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club...

Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH

Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears

MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know

MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at her residence due to..., h

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R

HomeSports

SPORTS

Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has taken legal action against an Argentine football fan club's portfolio holder for allegedly making derogatory remarks about him on social media. He's sent a legal notice and plans to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit, seeking damages.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 12:46 AM IST

Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has taken legal action against an Argentine football fan club's portfolio holder for allegedly making derogatory remarks about him on social media. He's sent a legal notice and plans to file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit, seeking damages.

Sourav Ganguly files Rs 50 crore lawsuit over Messi Kolkata chaos

A Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Uttam Saha, president of the Argentina Fan Club of Kolkata, has been filed over allegations linking Sourav Ganguly to the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Stadium on December 13. Ganguly claimed Saha's remarks were baseless, malicious, and damaged his reputation, stating they were made with full knowledge of the harm caused. The complaint, lodged at Lalbazar, alleged Saha falsely implicated Ganguly as a middleman in the event's management. Ganguly clarified he was merely a guest and had no role in organising or managing the event. While Saha claimed that he acted as a middleman in the management of the event, which was overseen by its main organiser, Satadru Dutta.

Messi event: Kolkata controversy

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP workers, on Wednesday staged a protest against the state government, alleging mismanagement during football star Lionel Messi's event at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Addressing the protest, Adhikari said the protest would continue and added that the BJP has also moved the court in the matter. The controversy erupted after Messi's Kolkata appearance, the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025, descended into chaos, with fans alleging that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, preventing spectators from getting a clear view of the football icon. Angry fans vandalised parts of the stadium, accusing organisers of poor planning and mismanagement. 

In the fallout, Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted it. The state government has constituted an SIT comprising IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar to conduct a thorough investigation. Messi later completed the remaining legs of his India tour, visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, before departing from Jamnagar after a stop at the Vantara animal sanctuary.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?
Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club...
Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH
Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears
MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know
MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at her residence due to..., h
Ishan Kishan breaks MS Dhoni's world record, surpasses Sanju Samson to become first player in history to achieve rare T20 feat
Ishan Kishan breaks MS Dhoni's world record, surpasses Sanju Samson to become
FACT CHECK: Did Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home get raided? Actress breaks silence on alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'My name continues to be...'
FACT CHECK: Did Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home get raided? Actress breaks silence o
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement