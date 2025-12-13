Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings
SPORTS
Messi India tour: Argentina football icon meets Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata, unveils 70 feet statue, watch viral video
One of the biggest names in the footballing world, Lionel Messi, arrived in the City of Joy early in the morning on Staurday. Fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time, with thousands gathering for a glimpse of the Argentine icon. However, Messi had to be escorted through an alternate route due to the overwhelming crowd.
This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India.
Lionel Messi meets Shah Rukh Khan and his son, AbRam, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
VIDEO | Kolkata: Football icon Lionel Messi to virtually unveil his 70-foot statue from Salt Lake stadium, with West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan present at the event.#LionelMessi #Kolkata #Football— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025
(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/dqISIwMgl4
Leo Messi’s unveiling the 70 feet statue of him in Kolkata.
He talks about how he’s “happy to be here” pic.twitter.com/1690fKRx1X(@WeAreMessi) December 13, 2025
The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Following his Kolkata visit, Messi is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and then to Delhi.
The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.