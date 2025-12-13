FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Messi India tour: Argentina football icon meets Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata, unveils 70 feet statue, watch viral video

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

Messi India tour: Argentina football icon meets Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata, unveils 70 feet statue, watch viral video
One of the biggest names in the footballing world, Lionel Messi, arrived in the City of Joy early in the morning on Staurday. Fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time, with thousands gathering for a glimpse of the Argentine icon. However, Messi had to be escorted through an alternate route due to the overwhelming crowd. 

This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India.

Lionel Messi meets Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata

Lionel Messi meets Shah Rukh Khan and his son, AbRam, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following his Kolkata visit, Messi is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and then to Delhi.

The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
