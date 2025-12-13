FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Messi fever grips Kolkata as fans throng airport, streets to catch glimpse of football legend, watch viral video

Messi, along with teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, landed in Kolkata at 1:30 AM IST. Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the former Barcelona ace, had gathered at the airport before midnight. Many traveled from across the country for this opportunity. Watch viral video here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 07:47 AM IST

Messi fever grips Kolkata as fans throng airport, streets to catch glimpse of football legend, watch viral video
Lionel Messi's highly anticipated pan-India tour kicked off Saturday, December 13, with a grand welcome in Kolkata. Thousands of fans, who had gathered at the airport overnight, greeted the Argentina legend as he arrived early in the morning.

Messi, along with teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, landed in Kolkata at 1:30 AM IST. He was escorted by heavy security from the airport to his hotel due to the overwhelming crowd.

Fans welcomed Messi with fireworks 

Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the former Barcelona ace, had gathered at the airport before midnight. Many traveled from across the country for this opportunity. The streets were filled with people as Messi's convoy passed, with fireworks celebrating his arrival at 4 AM.

This is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. The legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. With Messi coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration ahead of his arrival in Kolkata.

Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in Kolkata, fans have expressed joy at welcoming the Argentine legend.

Fans expressed their joy

A fan of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi said to ANI, "We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we will wait for even four hours. We can't miss this one in a lifetime opportunity."

Another fan said, "I am very excited. It is a dream come true. Truly magical. If God wants, I will definitely be able to meet him."

Another Messi fan said, "We are very excited. He's a magician, the GOAT (greatest of all time)... We are here to catch just a glimpse of him... Love you, Messi."

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is visiting India in December 2025 as part of his highly anticipated "GOAT India Tour," marking his first visit since 2011, sparking immense excitement among fans.

Messi's GOAT Tour will begin from Kolkata. The Argentine legend will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day before leaving for Hyderabad.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

(With ANI inputs)

