Messi creates history! Argentina legend equals Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record with hat-trick vs Algeria

Lionel Messi seemed to be in no mood to spare Algeria in Argentina's World Cup opener as he scored a hat-trick and even registered several tournament records to his name.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi made a perfect start to his FIFA World Cup 2026 with a magnificent hat-trick, taking his side to a 3-0 win against Algeria. With the hat-trick, Messi also etched his name in history books, becoming the player with the joint-most goals in World Cup history, alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose. He is now tied with Klose on 16 goals in FIFA World Cup history. Taking the top spot, he surpassed Brazil's Ronaldo (15 goals), Germany's Gerd Muller, and France's Kylian Mbappe, who have 14 goals each to their name.

Messi's 200th match for Argentina

The billionaire footballer played his 200th match for Argentina in a World Cup game against Algeria in Kansas City. He has now joined the elite list of players with 200+ games for their side. Messi is now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (228 games - Portugal) and Bader Al-Mutawa (202 games - Kuwait).

Apart from this, Messi has also become the first footballer to feature in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. Mexico's goalie Guillermo Ochoa has been named in six World Cup squads, but he did not feature in any matches across two of those editions.

Meanwhile, Messi, who is now 38 years old, might be playing his last FIFA World Cup as he has not yet confirmed any plans about future tournaments. He made his debut in the World Cup at just 18, coming on as a substitute and promptly scoring a goal within 14 minutes in Argentina's 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro in the 2006 World Cup.