Messi clinches Golden Ball, Mbappe bags Golden Boot: Full list of award winners in FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball Award in FIFA World Cup 2022 (Photo - FIFA)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 came to a dramatic end on December 18, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina taking the trophy in the nail-biting football tournament final. France ended up losing the World Cup in one of the most thrilling finals in the history of FIFA.

Argentina ended up winning its 3rd FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022, taking its first win after Diego Maradona’s legendary world cup final in 1986. Meanwhile, France lost out in the final despite the stellar performance of their star player Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe ended up scoring a hat-trick against Argentina, which eventually made him the winner of the Golden Boot award in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Further, the winning team’s Lionel Messi ended up clinching the Golden Ball award after the legendary game.

Apart from Mbappe and Messi, here is the full list of FIFA World Cup 2022 award winners –

Golden Boot – Kylian Mbappe (France)

Golden Ball – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Golden Shoe – Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

FIFA Young Player Award – Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

FIFA Fair Play Award – England

Silver Boot – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Silver Ball – Kylian Mbappe

Bronze Ball – Luka Modric (Croatia)

After winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 champion title and two awards in this year’s tournament, Lionel Messi also became the first man to win two Golden Ball awards in international football, as he won the honour back in 2014 as well.

The month-long thrilling football tournament finally came to an end on December 18 with the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and so did Argentina star player Lionel Messi’s international football stint, according to his previous statement on retirement.

It is expected that this will be the last FIFA world cup for several players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Thiago Silva, and Luka Modric. However, none of these players have officially confirmed their exit from international football yet.

