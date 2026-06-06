Men's Hockey U-18 Asia Cup 2026: Ashish Tani Purti's hat-trick guides India to record third title with 4-1 win over Japan

Ashish Tani Purti starred with a stunning hat-trick as India defeated Japan 4-1 in the final to clinch the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 title. The dominant victory capped an impressive campaign for the young Indian side, who finished the tournament unbeaten.

Ashish Tani Purti lit up the final with a stunning hat-trick, leading India's U-18 men’s hockey team to victory at the Men’s U-18 Asia Cup 2026. India beat hosts Japan 4-1 in Kakamigahara on Saturday to claim the title. Purti wasted no time, scoring early in the 2nd minute, then striking again just before and right after halftime (28′, 34′). Captain Ketan Kushwaha also chipped in with a goal at the 30-minute mark. India completely controlled the game, rarely letting Japan get a foothold. For Japan, Numada Gaku netted a late goal in the 52nd minute, but it hardly made a dent in India’s commanding lead.

To mark this achievement, Hockey India announced a reward: each player from the gold-medal winning squad will get Rs 3 lakh, and every member of the support staff will receive Rs 1.5 lakh. The women’s U-18 hockey team also received recognition. They earned a bronze medal the same day, with each player getting Rs 1 lakh and the support staff receiving Rs 50,000.

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Ashish Tani Purti deservedly picked up Player of the Match honors for his final performance, and he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive 13 goals. The individual awards didn’t stop there. Ayush Rajak was named Best Goalkeeper, giving India another moment to celebrate. On the women’s side, Nausheen Naz topped the scoring charts with 12 goals, finishing off a fantastic tournament for both Indian teams.





The medals are on. The trophy is theirs.



After days of hard work, determination, and unforgettable performances, India's Young Men in Blue stand at the top of Asia.



Champions today. Inspiration forever.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/uCxiZLqSgP June 6, 2026

India wasted little time asserting themselves in the final. They forced a penalty corner in the opening minutes, and Purti hammered it home to give his side an early edge. Japan responded, trying to break through with several attacking moves, but India’s defense held their ground and took a 1-0 lead into the second quarter.

Japan pushed back in the second quarter and managed to win their first penalty corner, but the equalizer stayed out of reach. India quickly shifted gears. In the 28th minute, Purti grabbed his second goal with another confident finish. Moments later, Prahalad Rajbhar pounced on a turnover, drove into the circle, and set up Kushwaha for a calm goal that made it 3-0 at halftime.

The momentum carried through the break. In the third quarter, Varinder Singh’s mazy run won India another penalty corner, and Purti completed his hat-trick, extending the lead to 4-0.

Japan fought until the end, and Gaku’s penalty stroke offered them a glimmer of hope, but the outcome never looked in doubt. India’s defense blocked out Japan’s late attempts, sealing a clear and well-deserved championship win.

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