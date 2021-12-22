Headlines

Sports

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan live

All you need to know about India's bronze medal match against Pakistan at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2021, 11:50 AM IST

The Indian hockey team will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday in the bronze medal match at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

The Men in Blue were stunned by Japan 3-5 in their semi-final clash on Tuesday and will look to finish in third-place to end the competition on a high note. On the other hand, Japan will take on South Korea in the summit clash. 

Team India began the tournament with one draw and two wins, as they consolidated their position at the top of their group, however, one bad day at the office cost the Indian team dearly. Instead, they will now clash with their arch-rivals Pakistan who were beaten 5-6 by South Korea in the other semifinal. 

For the unversed, India had already defeated Pakistan by a margin of 3-1 in their earlier meeting in the group stage and will be heavy favourites heading into the game. 

 

A look at when and where to watch India vs Pakistan match:
When is the match between India and Pakistan? 

The match between India and Pakistan will take place on December 22, Wednesday.

 

Where is the match between India and Pakistan? 

The match between India and Pakistan will be held at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

 

What time does the match between India and Pakistan start? 

The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 3.00 PM IST.

 

Where to watch the match between India and Pakistan? 

The match between India and Pakistan will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels, with LIVE streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

 

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

