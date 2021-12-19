Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: When and where to watch India vs Japan live

Headlines

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

Kanguva: Suriya's period fantasy drama gets a new cast member; Deets Inside

‘There is no winner take all…’: Billionaire competitor on Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 166000 crore move

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

‘There is no winner take all…’: Billionaire competitor on Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 166000 crore move

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Remember Abhijeet Sawant, first Indian Idol winner, hit and run case ended his career, this is what he does now

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

HomeSports

Sports

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: When and where to watch India vs Japan live

All you need to know about India's fourth round-robin match against Japan at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2021, 10:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian hockey team kicked off their title defence in style with two wins and a draw from three games so far at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

The Men in Blue held South Korea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match, but in their second clash, they bounced back in a stupendous fashion as they registered a thumping 9-0 victory over host Bangladesh.

They in their third game went on to outpower arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 and with that win, India consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Next up for Team India is Japan in their fourth round-robin match which will seal their spot for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy.

 

A look at when and where to watch India vs Japan match:

When is the match between India and Japan? 

The match between India and Japan will take place on December 19, Sunday.

 

Where is the match between India and Japan? 

The match between India and Japan will be held at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

 

What time does the match between India and Japan start? 

The match between India and Japan is scheduled to start at 3.00 PM IST.

 

Where to watch the match between India and Japan? 

The match between India and Japan will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels, with LIVE streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

 

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Watch: West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE