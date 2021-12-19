Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: When and where to watch India vs Japan live

All you need to know about India's fourth round-robin match against Japan at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

The Indian hockey team kicked off their title defence in style with two wins and a draw from three games so far at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

The Men in Blue held South Korea to a 2-2 draw in their opening match, but in their second clash, they bounced back in a stupendous fashion as they registered a thumping 9-0 victory over host Bangladesh.

They in their third game went on to outpower arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 and with that win, India consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Next up for Team India is Japan in their fourth round-robin match which will seal their spot for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy.

A look at when and where to watch India vs Japan match:

When is the match between India and Japan?

The match between India and Japan will take place on December 19, Sunday.

Where is the match between India and Japan?

The match between India and Japan will be held at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

What time does the match between India and Japan start?

The match between India and Japan is scheduled to start at 3.00 PM IST.

Where to watch the match between India and Japan?

The match between India and Japan will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (both SD and HD) channels, with LIVE streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra