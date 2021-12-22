Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India defeat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling game to win bronze medal

Team India defeated Pakistan in the third-place match at the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka on Wednesday. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh ensured that India would take home the bronze medal in a nail-biting encounter. For Pakistan Afraz, Abdul Rana, and Nadeem got on the scoresheet but ultimately couldn't find a place at the podium.

India began the game in almost perfect fashion, taking the lead in the second minute itself after four penalty corners, they finally found a way past the keeper thanks to Harmanpreet Singh. The joy for Men in Blue didn't last long though as Pakistan equalised just 8 minutes later, Afraz brought his team level and from then on the two teams continued to exchange blows.

In the third quarter, Abdul Rana put his team ahead after India had managed to defend the initial attempt from a penalty corner, but Rana reacted the fasted to put the rebound in the back of the net.

India would then surge for an equaliser which they found with literally the last attempt of the third quarter, Sumit equalised for his team, levelling the proceedings and setting up an exciting final quarter.

The final 15 minutes would see three goals scored, two of them by India, who took the lead again through Varun Kumar, and then landed another blow to Pakistan through a counter-attacking goal to set up a comfortable two goals lead thanks to Akashdeep Singh.

Pakistan responded almost immediately reducing the deficit to 4-3 and after some nervy moments and dogged defending in the final minutes India managed to keep their rivals at bay to pick up the bronze medal.

Congratulations to the #MenInBlue for clinching the 3rd place in the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021.



Well played, team .#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/j7UDwYoins December 22, 2021

India had begun the tournament with a draw and two wins including a 3-1 victory over Pakistan as they topped their group. The Men in Blue however lost their semifinal encounter to Japan by 3-5 and were subsequently squared off against Pakistan again, who were beaten by South Korea.

The Indian hockey team nonetheless finished the Asian Champions trophy on a high with a thumping win over Pakistan, with plenty of encouraging signs from this young team that is brimming with talent and potential.