Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

The 100m sprint is considered the pinnacle of sporting events at the Olympic Games.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India
The upcoming men's 100m event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is anticipated to be fiercely competitive. The last time a US athlete claimed victory in the men's 100-meter race at the Olympics was back in 2004, when Justin Gatlin took the gold. Following Gatlin's triumph, Jamaica's Usain Bolt went on an unprecedented winning streak, securing three consecutive gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016, a remarkable achievement in the history of the sport. In the most recent Olympics, Marcell Jacobs of Italy shocked the world by emerging victorious in the men's 100m race.

The burning question now is whether Jacobs can successfully defend his Olympic title and join the esteemed company of American Carl Lewis and Jamaican sprinting icon Usain Bolt, the only other athletes to have clinched multiple gold medals in the 100m at the Olympics.

In order to achieve this feat, Jacobs will need to overcome formidable opponents, including the USA's Noah Lyles, who is eager to claim his first Olympic gold after securing a bronze in the 200m event at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Lyles, the reigning double sprint world champion, is setting his sights on triumph in the 100m competition as a crucial step towards his ultimate goal of capturing four Olympic titles in Paris.

Nevertheless, Lyles faces stiff competition this year, as Jamaica's 2024 champion, Kishane Thompson, recently clocked a world-leading time of 9.77 seconds in the Olympic trials held in Kingston, establishing himself as the third fastest man of the year.

When will Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 will take place?

The Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sunday, 4th August at 12:50 am IST.

Where to watch Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

The Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 will be LIVE on Sports18 network in India. 

How to watch livestreaming of Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 in India? 

The Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for livestreaming on Jio Cinema website and app.

Also read| When will Neeraj Chopra compete in Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024? Where to watch live in India

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
