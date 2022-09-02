Film project or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly announces 'Mega Blockbuster' on September 4

Courtesy: Instagram

India's next Asia Cup 2022 encounter is on September 4, and captain Rohit Sharma has sparked suspense with his Instagram post.

Rohit apparently announced the release of his new flick on social media. The project is called 'Mega Blockbuster,' and it will also star current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Taking to his official Instagram handle Rohit Sharma put up a post that he captioned, 'A debut of a kind.' Soon after, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also put up a post of the same project, captioning it, The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon!

Mega Blockbuster is the name of an upcoming project featuring Team India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and its trailer is set to be released on September 4.

However, there was no official news regarding what exactly is the trailer all about.

After the Asia Cup victory over Hong Kong, Rohit Sharma has surpassed Virat Kohli as India's second most successful T20I skipper.

Sharma, who took over as T20I captain after Kohli stepped down, has won 31 matches in 37 matches, while Kohli has 30 wins in 50 T20Is.