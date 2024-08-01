Meet Yusuf Dikec, 51-year-old Turkish shooter who showed up with no special equipment and won silver at Paris Olympics

A photo of Dikec aiming at the target with one hand in his pocket, wearing earplugs and glasses, went viral on social media.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec stole the show with his effortless style during the 10-meter air pistol mixed team final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, July 31.

Dikec and his shooting partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, secured a spot in the gold medal match by leading the qualification round with a score of 582 points. In the final, they faced off against the Serbian duo of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec.

Despite putting on an impressive performance against the Serbian team, Dikec and Tarhan had to settle for the silver medal after a close 14-16 loss in the gold medal match. Dikec's confident demeanor stood out as he appeared with minimal gear.

A photo of Dikec aiming at the target with one hand in his pocket, wearing earplugs and glasses, went viral on social media. Unlike his competitors, the 51-year-old marksman from Turkey chose not to use specialized lenses, an eye cover, or extensive ear protection, showcasing his self-assured attitude.

Yusuf Dikec has now competed in his fifth Summer Games, having previously participated in the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio, and 2021 Tokyo Olympics. After five appearances at the world's largest multi-sport event, Dikec has finally achieved his long-awaited goal of winning an Olympic medal for his country.

Who is Yusuf Dikec?

Yusuf Dikec, a native of Tasoluk village in the Goksun district of Kahramanmaras Province, began his military career by enrolling in the Military School of Gendarmerie in 1994 after completing his secondary education.

Upon graduating from the military school, Dikec was appointed as a Corporal in the Turkish armed forces and was stationed in Madrain. It was in 2001 that he discovered his talent for shooting and quickly rose to prominence in the sport. Dikec has since represented both the military team and Turkey in various shooting competitions.

In addition to his successful shooting career, Yusuf Dikec continues to serve as an officer in the Turkish military.

Dikec, now 51 years old, has established himself as one of the top shooters in Turkey. His achievements include winning gold medals in the 25m standard pistol and 25m center fire pistol events at the 2014 World Shooting Championships in Granada, Spain. He also secured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol Mixed team event at the 2023 World Shooting Championships in Baku.

Furthermore, Dikec claimed a gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in 2011 and has clinched six titles at the European Shooting Championships, including a victory in the 10m air pistol trio event held in Gyor this year.

