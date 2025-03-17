Many compare his wealth to stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But while he may not be as famous as them, one thing is clear: he is focused on football, not just fortune

Faiq Bolkiah, a 26-year-old footballer, is often called the world's richest player. As the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, many believe he has a fortune of around $20 billion. But is that really true? Born in Los Angeles and raised in the UK, Bolkiah trained at some of the biggest clubs, including Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester. However, instead of making it big in Europe, he now plays in Thailand’s top league for Ratchaburi FC. His journey has been anything but glamorous, moving from Portugal’s Primeira Liga to Thai football after a brief stint with Chonburi FC, who have since been relegated.

Despite his royal background, Bolkiah keeps a low profile. He rarely speaks to the media and prefers to let his football do the talking.

‘I like to focus on football. I don’t like to focus on anything outside,’ he once said in an interview. His dedication to the sport is clear, but his wealth remains a mystery.

Reports suggest that the claims of his net worth being in the billions are exaggerated. The Brunei royal family’s total fortune is estimated at £154 billion, but Bolkiah is 23rd in line to the throne. His actual inheritance is uncertain, especially considering his father, Prince Jefri, has multiple children.

Many compare Bolkiah’s wealth to stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But while he may not be as famous as them, one thing is clear: Faiq Bolkiah is focused on football, not fortune.