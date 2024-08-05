Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Crocodiles vs Alligators : Know 6 key differences

Crocodiles vs Alligators : Know 6 key differences

7  mythical creatures around the world

7  mythical creatures around the world

NASA images: 10 unseen images of nebulae by NASA

NASA images: 10 unseen images of nebulae by NASA

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

Meet superstar helping Wayanad landslides victims on ground, donated Rs 3 crore, not Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh

Gulshan Devaiah defends Ulajh's low box office performance, reacts to netizen calling it 'an OTT film': 'Do you know...'

Gulshan Devaiah defends Ulajh's low box office performance, reacts to netizen calling it 'an OTT film': 'Do you know...'

HomeSports

Sports

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Lyles needed to produce something special in the biggest race of his career. He tapped into his prime and delivered his personal best performance in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Stade de France.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 08:01 AM IST

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...
Noah Lyles (Photo: Paris 2024/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The United States' Noah Lyles won the men's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 4, making him the fastest man in the world. In one of the most thrilling 100-meter finals in Games history, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson took home the silver medal, narrowly missing out on the gold. USA's Fred Kerley won the bronze, and Italy's highly strapped Tokyo Olympics champion Jacobs Lamont Marcell came in fifth.

Known for his explosive acceleration and finishing power, Lyles set an amazing time to win the gold, just missing out on Thompson, who made an equally remarkable but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to settle for silver. The picture finish demonstrated the intense rivalry in the Olympic Games and emphasised the razor-thin margins that determine success in the world of sprinting.

In a race that wrapped up within a blink of an eye, Noah clocked of 9.784s to walk away with the gold. He was just 0.16 seconds of breaking the legendary Usain Bolt's Olympic record of 9.63s. Jamaica's Kishane Thompson settled for silver after falling short by a fraction of a second in one of the closest 100m races in the history of the Summer Games. 

Noah's compatriot Fred Kerley clinched the bronze medal with his season-best timing of 9.81s. Following his triumph, Noah became the first United States athlete to bag a gold since Justin Gatlin stood at the top of the podium in 2004 in the 100m race.

Athletes had to wait for some time for the results as all eight sprinters participating in the event were separated by the tiniest of the margins for the gold medal. In the end, it was declared that Noah had 0.005s ahead of Kishane to finish at the top of the podium. Following the announcement, the crowd erupted in a roar and went berserk, applauding the American sprinter for his remarkable triumph. 

He ripped his name from his shirt and held it high in the air. South Africa's Akane Simbine once again missed out on a podium finish by a whisker as he finished fourth. In the Tokyo and Rio Olympics, Simbine was close but fell short of getting his hands on an Olympic medal in the event. Noah won the 100m and 200m in last year's World Championships.

After securing gold in the 100m, he will look to seal his second gold at Paris in the 200m race event.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

Meet man, school dropout, who started business at 19, became millionaire at 23, has clients like Reliance, CBI, he is...

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

ITR filing 2024: Waiting for your income tax refund? Here is why you haven't got it yet

ITR filing 2024: Waiting for your income tax refund? Here is why you haven't got it yet

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain loses to China's Li Qian by split decision in women's 75kg boxing QF

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement