Raj Laxmi Arora might not be as famous as Indian cricket players, nevertheless she has successfully carved her name among the Indian cricket fraternity. She is not only BCCI's senior producer but also a crucial staff member of team India.

Raj Laxmi Arora might not be as famous as Indian cricket players, nevertheless she has successfully carved her name among the Indian cricket fraternity as the head of the Indian cricket team’s social media team and a senior producer at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Here, she is fondly called Rajal Aroa. A woman’s name is scarce in the field of male dominated cricket, but Raj Laxmi has broken all traditions to make a name for herself.

Rajal Arora’s journey to the world of cricket

Raj Laxmi was a professional content writer before she began her career with the BCCI. She joined the cricket board in 2015 as a Social Media Manager and since then has climbed ranks to become its senior producer. She is now the main contact between the team India players and the media before all series. She is now ruling the social media of the country’s most popular sport, cricket.

Her own social media platform, Instagram, has around 92.1k followers and is very active there and other platforms. According to her Instagram bio she is the Digital and Media Manager of Indian cricket team, IPL-T20 and WPL-T20. After completing school from Riverdale High School, she pursued graduation in media studies from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication in Pune.

She has spent almost nine years with the BCCI and has become a seasoned professional in making team India’s presence wider digitally which has increased team India’s fans to engage with them more closely, shaping their perception and make cricket a festival to celebrate in India. Rajal Arora is the only female support staff member of the Indian team who travels for every series with them, including the World Cup. Raj Laxmi Arora was named as the head of the BCCI's four-member Internal Committee (IC) in 2019 and is responsible for dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct, and any complaint regarding players’ behavior.

Over the years, she has become very versatile and a crucial link between cricket and the outside world.