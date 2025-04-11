Sidhu, aged 22, was born in 2002 in Mansa district of Punjab. He took up shooting at the age of 8 during a school summer camp.

Vijayveer Sidhu has scripted history by clinching India's first gold medal in the 25 meter rapid fire event at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina. ISSF is the International Shooting Sport Federation.

He achieved the feat by beating Italy's Riccardo Mazzetti in a closely-fought final match (29-28). Here's all you need to know about Sidhu.

Started shooting at age 8

Sidhu, aged 22, was born in 2002 in Mansa district of Punjab. He took up shooting at the age of 8 during a school summer camp.

His twin brother Udhayveer Sidhu is also a shooter. Their father Gurpreet Singh Sidhu passed away in 2017, while mother Rani Kaur is a school teacher.

Sidhu was motivated to pursue shooting after Gagan Narang's bronze medal win at the 2012 London Olympics.

Previous feats

Before his historic feat at the 2025 ISSF World Cup, Sidhu has participated in several major events around the world and grabbed a range of medals.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he finished 9th in the qualification round with a score of 583 but did not advance to the final.

Previously, he has secured a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta (Indonesia) and a silver at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

He also won a bronze in the 25m rapid fire pistol team event alongside Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sidhu's idol

Sidhu says he idolises three-time Olympic medallist and Paris Olympics gold winning Chinese shooter Li Yuehong. "I am also a moving shooter like him though we are not that similar," Sidhu said in an interaction with The Indian Express after the World Cup victory.