Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges

Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued

Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...

Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why

Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title

Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, details here

Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, genuinely scary film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine

HomeSports

SPORTS

Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title

On Friday morning, 18-year-old Canadian player etched her name into history books as she won her maiden WTA title. She also became the first player after Serena Williams to beat four Grand Slam winners in a single tournament.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title
Victoria Mboko wins her maiden WTA title in Toronto

TRENDING NOW

    Victoria Mboko, an 18-year-old Canadian teenager, is trending high all over social media after she stunned Japanese star and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka to win her first-ever WTA title at the National Bank Open. On Friday, she defeated Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and also made her world rankings by jumping from 85th position to among the top 25. In a viral video shared by the official social media handles of the WTA, Mboko is seen dropping to her knees after playing the winning shot.

     

    Check it out:

    For those unversed, Mboko took down four Grand Slam winners, including Osaka, in the same tournament after Serena Williams, who achieved this feat 26 years ago in the US Open in 1999.

    Coming back to the game, Mboko showcased a dominant form in the first set of the match and quickly established a 3-0 lead. However, she lost the set 6-2 due to 22 unforced errors. In the next set, Mboko beat Osaka easily by 6-4.

    In the last set, Mboko faced a lot of pressure and even received a warning for hitting a ball skyward in frustration. However, she clinched the set 6-1, also winning the match. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur
    3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in J-K's Udhampur
    Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'
    Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise
    Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
    Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
    Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,314 crore in...
    Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,31
    'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle
    Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
    Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
    International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
    International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
    Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'
    Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine
    Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
    Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
    In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
    In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE