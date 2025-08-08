Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title

On Friday morning, 18-year-old Canadian player etched her name into history books as she won her maiden WTA title. She also became the first player after Serena Williams to beat four Grand Slam winners in a single tournament.

Victoria Mboko, an 18-year-old Canadian teenager, is trending high all over social media after she stunned Japanese star and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka to win her first-ever WTA title at the National Bank Open. On Friday, she defeated Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and also made her world rankings by jumping from 85th position to among the top 25. In a viral video shared by the official social media handles of the WTA, Mboko is seen dropping to her knees after playing the winning shot.

For those unversed, Mboko took down four Grand Slam winners, including Osaka, in the same tournament after Serena Williams, who achieved this feat 26 years ago in the US Open in 1999.

Coming back to the game, Mboko showcased a dominant form in the first set of the match and quickly established a 3-0 lead. However, she lost the set 6-2 due to 22 unforced errors. In the next set, Mboko beat Osaka easily by 6-4.

In the last set, Mboko faced a lot of pressure and even received a warning for hitting a ball skyward in frustration. However, she clinched the set 6-1, also winning the match.