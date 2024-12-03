The wedding festivities will kick-start on December 20. A grand wedding reception will also place in Hyderabad on December 24.

PV Sindhu, two-time Olympic medallist badminton champion, is set to tie the knot on December 22 in Udaipur. She will marry Hyderabad-based techie Venkata Datta Sai. But who is he? Venkata is an executive director at Posidex Technologies, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech enterprise specialising in customer intelligence and data management.

Venkata is a dynamic professional and a seasoned entrepreneur. He has made his mark in the fields of finance, data science and asset management. Venkata gained professional experience with JSW, where he served both as a summer intern and as an In-House Consultant.

He first joined his current company in July 2013 Business Development Specialist for 1 year. Since 2019, Venkata has held the position of Managing Director (MD) at Sour Apple Asset Management while also serving as Executive Director at Posidex Technologies.

He earned a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. Later, Venkata pursued a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University, graduating in 2018. He also holds a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Bangalore.

Venkata will now set to marry the former world champion Sindhu, who ended a long title drought with victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday. Their wedding-related events will begin on December 20. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.