Meet Veer Mahan, India's new WWE star who destroyed the Mysterios on his arrival

After a long wait, India's Jeet Mahaan finally entered the Monday Night Raw and gave a beating to the Mysterios. Jeet Mahaan's Raw arrival was long due and time and again WWR used to share the information about his arrival.

After WWE's main event of the year WrestleMania which was a 2-day event and ended on Sunday, Monday Night Raw put up an entertaining and powerful show. Jeet Mahaan entered the show amid a loud cheer by fans during an ongoing match between the Miz and Mysterios and as soon as he arrived, He took on to much-loved father and son duo the Mysterios.

Veer Mahaan's look is very much true to his Indian roots. He sports a 'teeka' on his forehead and keeps long locks and a heavy beard. Veer has a massive build that compares with the biggest and the most successful WWE superstars and he could be the one to watch out for in the coming time.

He has been associated with WWE since 2018 and was a regular appearance on WWE NXT before making his main roster debut last year. Veer is a 34-year-old Indian origin wrestler, who previously was a professional baseball player.

WWE has officially announced that Jeet Mahaan will face Rey Mysterio during next week's Monday night Raw.