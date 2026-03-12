FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Tamizh Amudhan, U-9 chess world No.1 with 2000+ ELO rating; young prodigy wins car after silver medal finish

Tamizh Amudhan has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in chess, becoming the youngest player to cross the 2000+ ELO rating mark. Ranked World No.1 in the U-9 category, the prodigy recently won a car after securing a silver medal, adding another milestone to his remarkable rise.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Meet Tamizh Amudhan, U-9 chess world No.1 with 2000+ ELO rating; young prodigy wins car after silver medal finish
Courtesy: X/@ChessbaseIndia
Tamizh Amudhan, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is currently a hot topic in the chess community. At only 9 years old, he has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the world's top player in the Under-9 category, and he is also the youngest player to surpass a 2000 ELO rating at this age.

Tamizh began his chess journey at the young age of four, inspired by his cousins. His natural grasp of the game was so impressive that during a district-level tournament, a bus driver from Kallakurichi named Ravichandran took notice of him. Ravichandran, who also offered part-time chess coaching, saw that even without formal training, this young prodigy excelled against seasoned players.

Tamizh Amudhan wins a car for his silver medal achievement

Recognizing Tamizh's potential, Ravichandran chose to coach him for free. From that point on, Tamizh's journey soared. At just 6 years old, he astounded everyone by scoring a perfect 9 out of 9 points in the State Under-9 tournament, marking the first significant breakthrough in his career. The highlight of Tamizh's journey occurred last year when he clinched a silver medal at the 'Athens of the East' chess tournament. As a reward, the 8-year-old received a car, a remarkable accomplishment for any young athlete.

Tamizh's success is underpinned by the incredible sacrifices made by his parents. His father works in a government position and comes from a modest agricultural background. To ensure Tamizh receives the best training possible, the family made a tough choice. Tamizh's mother resides with him in a different city, 350 kilometers away, to prevent any interruptions in his training, while his father stays at home with their 10-year-old daughter, Uthisha.

Tamizh's father acknowledges that chess can be quite costly. Managing the costs of travel, lodging, entry fees, and coaching proves to be difficult for them. He mentions that had he realized earlier how expensive this sport would be, they might have opted for a different game. However, since Tamizh is currently the top-ranked player, they cannot just stop his progress now. To support Tamizh's continued journey, they are in urgent need of a significant sponsor. Unfortunately, due to their financial limitations, they have missed out on several national and international competitions.

