Meet Indian-origin man who was once intern at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now technical director at this England football club, he is from..., his name is...

England-based football club Newcastle United have appointed Sudarshan Gopaladesikan as their new technical director. In this role, he will oversee the club’s football data operations and collaborate closely with head coach Eddie Howe, as well as teams across performance, medical, analysis, methodology and recruitment. His responsibilities will span across the men’s, women’s and academy teams. Once a new sporting director is named, Gopaladesikan will report directly to them.

Gopaladesikan has had a successful stint at Italian club Atalanta, where he served as director of football intelligence. Under his data-driven guidance, Atalanta achieved consistent top-five finishes in Serie A, clinched the UEFA Europa League title and made it to the Coppa Italia final.

The Stanford University graduate has also worked with Portuguese giants Benfica as head of sports data science. His tenure coincided with the club’s Primeira Liga triumph and deep runs into both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals. He has also worked with Manchester City’s City Football Group as Lead Data Scientist.

Educational background

After completing an internship at Narayana Murthy's Infosys in India, Gopaladesikan moved to the United States to pursue a PhD in biokinesiology and physical therapy at the University of Southern California. He developed expertise in human movement, injury prevention and data-driven performance science.