SPORTS

Meet star India cricketer’s wife who topped college, works at top tech company, she also started....

Rachna Krishna, wife of India’s leading fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna, is a talented professional who has made a mark for herself with a successful career in technology and founded her own EdTech firm.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 08:29 AM IST

Rachna Krishna married Prasidh Krishna in 2023.

Prasidh Krishna, India’s leading fast bowler, is one of the star performers of team India who recently performed excellently in the 5th Test between India and England, taking four wickets in the first innings. Though he faced many setbacks on the field, his personal life has been a bliss as he shares a lovely bond with his wife Rachna Krishna who has always been by his side. She has always been cheering for her husband during many of his matches. However, being a star cricketer’s wife who has wooed Indian cricket fans with his performances, Rachna is herself a successful IT professional and a passionate entrepreneur. Let us know who this beautiful cricketer’s wife is.

Who is Rachna Krishna?

Rachna Krishna tied the knot with Prasidh Krishna in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony on June 8, 2023. She is a longtime girlfriend of the Rajasthan Royals pacer. Krishna is a talented professional with a very strong educational background. Rachna studied BTech from Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where she won a gold medal for her excellent performance. A dedicated student striving for growth, Rachna took leadership roles in many student-clubs while she was at Questrom School of Business. She was the Vice President of the BizTech Club and graduate advisor for the Product Vision Club, contributing to their activities and initiatives.

Rachna Krishna’s career

According to reports, Rachna Krishna works as a product manager at Dell Technologies. Before she joined Dell, she was in Cisco in Bengaluru, which she joined in 2018 as an operations manager- customer experience. She quickly advanced to a product manager role in February 2019 after her promotion but left it in 2020. She then moved to Austin, Texas, to grow her career. Amid her career in technology, Rachna Krishna founded her own EdTech company that helps connect students with the corporate world. The startup offers students the chance to learn practically and gain enough knowledge to carve out their own course.

She prefers to keep her life private and so has kept her Instagram account private.  

