In a surprising turn of events during Thursday's IPL 2025 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) introduced a new bowling strategy against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Kamindu Mendis, making his debut in the league, made history as the first ambidextrous bowler to take a wicket in the tournament.

Kamindu Mendis' shocking performance against KKR

The 26-year-old, known for his versatility in the Sri Lankan team, where he effectively bowls both left-arm orthodox and right-arm off-spin, amazed IPL fans and commentators on Thursday. He showcased his unique skill in his only over against KKR. He switched between bowling with his left arm against Angkrish Raghuvanshi and his right arm against Venkatesh Iyer in the same over, ultimately dismissing Raghuvanshi soon after he reached his half-century.

In a single over, Kamindu made a significant impact, removing Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who had played a strong innings and threatened to shift the game's momentum away from the visitors. The dismissal was secured thanks to a remarkable catch by Harshal Patel in the deep backward point area.

Who is Kamindu Mendis?

Born in Galle, Sri Lanka, Mendis's cricketing journey began at Richmond College, where he debuted for the Under-19 team at 16. He later captained Sri Lanka in the 2018 U-19 World Cup and impressed during Sri Lanka’s tour of England the same year, scoring a half-century in a practice match.

Kamindu Mendis' IPL jpurney

Making his IPL debut against KKR, Mendis not only bowled an over but also contributed with the bat, scoring 27 runs off 20 balls, including a boundary and two sixes. It is yet to be determined if SRH will include him in the playing XI for future matches.

Kamindu Mendis skips honeymoon to play for SRH

The Sri Lankan all-rounder, who was acquired for INR 75 lakhs in the November auction, made a significant personal sacrifice for the IPL season. Mendis married his longtime girlfriend Nishni in March 2025 and chose to postpone their honeymoon to participate in the tournament. According to Pathum Gunawardana, his wedding planner, the couple is currently on a brief honeymoon in Haputale. They chose not to go on an overseas honeymoon due to the player's commitment to the Sunrisers Hyderabad and his early training schedule for the IPL.

Mendis's IPL career began positively, with just four runs and a wicket in his only over. He now hopes to contribute with the bat, aiming to help SRH return to winning form.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on April 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.