Meet Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand's 27-year-old Buddhist monk-golfer making waves at Royal Portrush

The leaderboards at The Open Championship are crowded with the world’s best, but one name is generating a different kind of buzz. Sadom Kaewkanjana, a 27-year-old from Thailand, is not just making waves with his impressive play; he’s captivating audiences with the incredible story of how he got here. Just two years ago, he wasn’t on a driving range—he was living in a monastery.

In 2023, at a time when most golfers his age are grinding to climb the rankings, Kaewkanjana made the remarkable decision to temporarily hang up his clubs and become an ordained Buddhist monk. It was a choice born from deep-seated tradition and personal devotion, not professional ambition. “I was ordained because I wanted to return the greatest merit and repay my parents,” he explained, shedding light on a cultural and spiritual duty that transcended his sporting life.

That time away from the relentless pressure of the tour seems to have forged a new kind of competitor. Kaewkanjana speaks of his time in the monastery as a period of profound mental sharpening. He was completely detached from the daily noise of modern life, an experience he directly credits for his newfound resilience on the course. “I was cut off from the rest of the world. That made me feel more calm. I was able to concentrate more, which will help me improve my game of golf.”

That calm concentration is paying dividends. He earned his spot at Royal Portrush by winning the Kolon Korea Open, but few expected him to contend given his modest world ranking. Yet, those who have followed his career aren't entirely shocked. He showed his major-championship mettle with a tie for 11th at the 2022 Open at St. Andrews, the best finish ever by a Thai player.

As he walks the fairways of Royal Portrush, Kaewkanjana is more than just another golfer trying to win a Claret Jug. He is a testament to a different path, proving that sometimes the best way to find focus in your work is to step away from it entirely.

