Meet Sachin Yadav, India’s new javelin sensation who outperformed Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem at World Athletics Championships 2025

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

Amidst high expectations from India’s javelin pride Neeraj Chopra, a new star has risen on the world stage. Sachin Yadav, a 25-year-old Indian javelin thrower, stole the spotlight by qualifying for the World Athletics Championship final alongside veteran Chopra. Sachin’s remarkable performance marks a fresh chapter for India’s athletics, providing optimism beyond Chopra’s established legacy.

Sachin Yadav secured his place in the final with a strong qualifying throw of 83.67 meters, joining Chopra who qualified with a throw of 84.80 meters. Both athletes are the only Indians to make it to the men’s javelin final in Tokyo, showcasing India’s growing depth in the discipline.

In the championships, Sachin impressed audiences immediately with a massive opening throw of 86.27 meters in the final, outperforming Chopra’s initial efforts. His consistent throws, including an 85.71m attempt in the third round, helped him finish in an impressive fourth place — a showing that has excited fans and experts alike.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra, India’s reigning world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, struggled to find his rhythm. He threw 83.65m and 84.03m in his early attempts but couldn't push into the medal positions, ending the competition in eighth place. Chopra’s inability to defend his title was a disappointment to supporters, but his presence in the final affirmed his continued status among the world’s elite.

Who is Sachin Yadav?

Sachin Yadav, a 25-year-old sportsman from Uttar Pradesh, has had an unpredictable journey into athletics. At 6 feet 5 inches tall, he initially aspired to be a cricket star, looking up to icons like MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah.

However, a suggestion from a family member to explore athletics revealed his innate talent for javelin, steering him towards a promising future.

Yadav's significant breakthrough occurred at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru in 2024, where he achieved a remarkable throw of 80.04 meters to secure the gold medal. His success continued into 2025, as he earned gold medals at the National Games in Dehradun (84.39m) and the Federation Cup in Kochi (83.86m). These accomplishments have established him as an emerging talent, poised to follow in the footsteps of India's javelin legend, Neeraj Chopra.

Also read| World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Arshad Nadeem out early

