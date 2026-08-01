Meet Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, former Sri Lankan bowler who denied Neeraj Chopra CWG gold

Meet Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, the Sri Lankan athlete who transitioned from fast bowling to javelin and stunned Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to win Commonwealth Games 2026 gold. Here's everything to know about his inspiring sporting journey.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage Tharanga pulled off something special at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, launching his javelin an incredible 89.75 meters to grab gold in the men’s event. He topped a field packed with big names, finishing ahead of India’s double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, who took silver with a best of 85.83 meters. Fellow Indian Yashvir Singh set a new personal record—85.41 meters—for bronze.

This wasn’t an easy win. Tharanga faced tough competition from Chopra, world champion Keshorn Walcott, reigning Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, and former world champ Anderson Peters. What set Tharanga apart? He only needed one legal throw, but that single effort secured him the top spot. Honestly, for those following the sport, his win wasn’t a shock. Tharanga has dominated the scene lately. He holds the world’s top mark for the year at 92.62 meters and has been racking up wins everywhere he goes.

Earlier in the season at the Rome Diamond League, Tharanga became the first athlete of 2026 to break the 90-meter barrier. Just 23 years old, he sent the javelin flying 92.62 meters—setting a new meet record, a new Sri Lankan national record, and establishing this year’s world lead.

Even Neeraj Chopra, who’s not quick to hand out compliments, had good things to say. After the qualification round, he called Tharanga “a good boy” and “a friend,” adding, “This year he really threw well. It’s good he’s doing something great for Sri Lanka.”

Tharanga didn’t always have his sights set on javelin. He started as a medium pace bowler, clocking speeds up to 134 kmph as a teenager and finishing just behind Eshan Malinga, who now plays for Sri Lanka and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Everything changed when coach Tony Prasanna took him under his wing. Tharanga credits Tony with pushing him toward javelin and teaching more than just the technical side of the sport. “He’s more than a coach,” Tharanga once told The Indian Express, “He doesn’t just teach me the sport but about life as well.”

But what makes Tharanga truly stand out is his consistency. Unlike Sumedha Ranasinghe—Sri Lanka’s first javelin thrower to cross 85 meters, who struggled to maintain that level—Tharanga has kept his performance steady. In the 2025 season alone, he cleared 82 meters on thirteen occasions. That steady excellence is what’s putting him on top and at just 23 he’s only getting started.

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