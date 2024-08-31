Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

Mukesh Ambani set to challenge SBI, HDFC, ICICI as his company gets ready to launch…

Meet man who once sold tea, now gives free coaching for government jobs, he is....

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ rainfall in September, heavy showers in these states; check full forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

8 simple tips to improve gut health

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

HomeSports

Sports

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

Francis secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event, contributing a fifth medal to India’s total at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Renowned para shooter Rubina Francis secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event, contributing a fifth medal to India’s total at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Despite finishing in 7th place in the qualifying round, she demonstrated exceptional skill in the finals, amassing a total of 211.1 points to claim India's fourth shooting medal in the ongoing Paralympic games.

    Francis trailed behind Iran’s Sareh Javanmardi and Turkey’s Aysel Ozgan, who earned the gold and silver medals, respectively. She began the competition strongly, holding the second position after Stage 1 with 50 points, just 0.1 points behind Sareh. However, a slight decline in her performance during the second stage caused her to slip out of the podium position.

    Who is Rubina Francis?

    Rubina was born on June 25, 1999, into a middle-class family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Early in her life, Rubina faced challenges not only due to a leg dysfunction but also because her father, Simon, a mechanic, struggled to support her growing passion for shooting due to financial constraints.

    Inspired by Gagan Narang’s bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, Rubina was determined not to let these hurdles hinder her dream of becoming a world-class para-shooter. With her father's unwavering support, Rubina gained admission to Pune’s Gun for Glory Academy in 2017.

    Under the guidance of coach Jai Prakash Nautiyal, Rubina's talent quickly became evident, leading her to the MP Shooting Academy. With the mentorship of renowned coach and former shooter Jaspal Rana, Rubina honed her skills and soon achieved international success.

    Realizing the importance of securing a Paralympic quota during the 2018 World Cup in France, Rubina was inspired to train harder and adopt a new approach to the sport.

    In 2019, Rubina joined the Purnatva Academy of Sports Shooting under the guidance of chief shooting coach Subhash Rana. Her skills flourished, resulting in medals at national and international events, as well as setting world records.

    Rubina secured a quota in the P2 category for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics at the Lima World Cup in 2021. Despite finishing seventh in the finals in Tokyo, the disappointment fueled her determination, leading to a bronze finish three years later in Paris.

    Achievements in recent international shooting competitions include:

    - 7th place in the Paralympic Games (2020) in the P2 - 10m Air Pistol event

    - Bronze Medal at the Asian Para Games (2022) in the P2 - 10m Air Pistol event

    - Silver Medal at the Osijek World Cup (2023) in the P2 - 10m Air Pistol event, as well as a Bronze Medal in the P5 – Mixed 10m Air Pistol event

    - Two Silver Medals at the Changwon World Cup (2023) in the P2 (Team) - 10m Air Pistol event and the P5 – Mixed 10m Air Pistol event, along with a Bronze Medal in the P2 - 10m Air Pistol event

    - Silver Medal at the Changwon World Cup (2022) in the P2 (Team) - 10m Air Pistol event, as well as two Bronze Medals in the P2 - 10m Air Pistol event and the P6 Mixed Team event

    - Gold Medal at the Chateauroux World Cup (2022) in the P6 Mixed Team event, along with two Silver Medals in the P2 (Team) - 10m Air Pistol event and the P5 – Mixed 10m Air Pistol event, and a Bronze Medal in the P2 - 10m Air Pistol event

    Also read| Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for Rs...

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited 5G, Netflix subscription, free voice calling for Rs...

    Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

    Meet Ayesha Thapar, stunning wife of highest paid Indian CEO in US, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, she is married to

    Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

    Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

    Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

    Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

    Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

    Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

    Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

    Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

    Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

    Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

    Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

    From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

    From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

    Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

    Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement