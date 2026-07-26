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Meet Rishikanta Singh, India's first silver medallist at Commonwealth Games 2026

Rishikanta Singh announced himself on the big stage by clinching India's first silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The Manipur-born weightlifter also set a Commonwealth Games snatch record in the men's 60kg event, capping a breakthrough performance.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

Meet Rishikanta Singh, India's first silver medallist at Commonwealth Games 2026
Rishikanta Singh (Courtesy: X)
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On Sunday, weightlifter Rishikanta Singh secured India's first silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the men's 60 kg category, the 28-year-old finished in second place among 11 participants, contributing to India's second medal at the 23rd Games. Earlier, Jhandu Kumar, a para powerlifter, won a bronze in the men's heavyweight division.

Who Is Rishikanta Singh?

Rishikanta developed a passion for weightlifting early in life and began refining his skills at the National Sports Academy in Khuman Lampak, Imphal. A pivotal moment in his career occurred at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, where he clinched the gold medal in the men's 60 kg division with a personal best of 271 kg—comprising 120 kg in the snatch and 151 kg in the clean and jerk.

This achievement not only qualified him for the 2026 Commonwealth Games but also secured him the Commonwealth championship and established a national record in his weight class. Rishikanta showcased his competitive spirit on the global stage by finishing 11th at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships, facing a highly challenging international lineup.

Previously, he represented India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, gaining crucial experience on one of the largest international sporting platforms. Singh has consistently upheld his status as one of India's premier weightlifters domestically, exemplifying his remarkable technical prowess by setting the Indian national snatch record of 124 kilos in the men's 61 kg category during the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships.

Joshua Amunga Mboya from Kenya claimed the bronze, and Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq took home the gold in the men’s 60kg division. Rishikanta opened strong in the snatch, nailing 116 kg on his first lift—no hesitation. He pushed further, clearing 119 kg in his second attempt, then hit 121 kg on his third. With these three solid lifts, 121 kg became his top snatch, and he set both a personal best and a Commonwealth Games record along the way.

Aniq matched that 121 kg in the snatch, so everything came down to the clean and jerk. Rishikanta started off well, lifting 143 kg cleanly. But on his second try, he faltered at 148 kg, which gave Aniq the upper hand. When Aniq managed 149 kg in his next attempt, the pressure was on—Rishikanta needed to make 151 kg to have a shot at gold.

He couldn’t pull it off. Rishikanta finished with silver in the men’s 60kg, posting a total of 264 kg, while Aniq secured gold with a 273 kg total.

Also read| Mirabai Chanu wins historic third CWG gold, sets record as India's medal tally reaches three

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