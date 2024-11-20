His fortune is way ahead that of football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo (USD 923 million) and Lionel Messi (USD 600 million), who have made their fortunes playing for years and endorsing products

Faiq Bolkiah is the world's richest footballer, and he is also the son of the Sultan of Brunei, a royal lineage that attracts attention. With an estimated net worth of USD 20 billion, Bolkiah's fortune dwarfs that of football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo (USD 923 million) and Lionel Messi (USD 600 million), who have made their fortunes playing for years and endorsing products. Bolkiah, however, is wealthy mostly for being a member of the Brunei royal family, and he is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah.

Faiq Bolkiah was born on May 9, 1998, in Los Angeles, California, and decided to represent Brunei on the international stage. He started his football journey in the youth academies of top clubs Southampton and Chelsea before moving to Leicester City. Bolkiah's path to England has been anything but straightforward, despite his promising start. However, he has had little impact in European leagues and is now a winger for Chonburi F.C. in Thailand's top division.

For all the fame that comes with being an athlete, Bolkiah's football earnings are paltry compared to those of many of his peers, reportedly about USD 1,000 a week. The financial security afforded by his royal status could not have stopped him from committing to the sport as much as this figure testifies. He still trains hard in order to make a return to higher levels of football, if that is possible.

Since 2014, Bolkiah has represented the Brunei national team and was made captain in 2018. He has six appearances and one goal scored against Laos in the AFF Championship.

Faiq Bolkiah is a unique figure in football—sporting ambition married to royal heritage.