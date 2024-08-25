Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

She will be participating in the Women’s 1500m T-11 Category, marking a significant milestone as the first Indian athlete to compete in this category at the Paralympic Games.

Rakshitha Raju, a visually impaired athlete hailing from Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, is set to showcase her talents at the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, commencing on August 28. She will be participating in the Women's 1500m T-11 Category, marking a significant milestone as the first Indian athlete to compete in this category at the Paralympic Games.

Despite being born with a visual impairment, Rakshitha has triumphed over numerous obstacles to emerge as one of India’s leading Para-athletes. Orphaned at a young age, she was raised by her grandmother, who herself grapples with speech and hearing impairments. Rakshitha's ardor for athletics was kindled during her formative years at the Ashakirana School for the Blind, where she was nurtured under the tutelage of her physical education instructor. It was during one of her initial competitions that she crossed paths with her current mentor and guide runner, Rahul Balakrishna.

Rakshitha has received support from CBM India, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating an inclusive society where individuals with disabilities can reach their full potential through their Inclusive Sports program. This program is made possible through a corporate social responsibility initiative from one of CBM India's donors.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to represent India at the Paris Paralympics. This journey has been filled with challenges, but each step has brought me closer to my dream,” said Rakshitha.

“Rakshitha Raju’s journey to the Paralympics 2024 is a true example of the transformative power of sports. At CBM India, we are deeply honoured to have supported Rakshitha in her athletic career. Her story captures her spirit of resilience and determination. Rakshitha’s success reflects our broader commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in every aspect of life. We are immensely proud of her achievements and look forward to cheering her on as she represents India on the world stage,” said Sony Thomas, Executive Director at CBM India.

Rakshitha has had a remarkable athletic career, earning numerous national and international accolades. One of her most notable achievements was winning a gold medal in the Women’s 1500m-T11 event at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Her outstanding performance caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who honored her for her accomplishments.

Rakshitha's achievements

Secured Gold medal in 1500m T11 event at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games

Secured 5th position in 1500m T11 event at Para Athletics World Championship Paris 2023

Silver medal in 1500m at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship, 2023.

Gold medal in 400m and 1500m at National Para Athletics Championship, 2023.

Silver medal in 1500m at Sharjah International Open Para Athletics Meeting 2023

Bronze medal in the 1500m event at World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2021 in Dubai.

Gold medal in the 1500m and 800m events at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships, Nottwil, Switzerland, 2019.

Gold Medal in the 1500m event at the Asian Para Games, Jakarta, 2018.

