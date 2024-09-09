Twitter
Sports

Meet Raja Randhir Singh, first Indian President of Olympic Council of Asia

Randhir Singh was unanimously elected by the OCA representatives for the top post.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Meet Raja Randhir Singh, first Indian President of Olympic Council of Asia
A momentous occasion in Indian sports history unfolded as former Indian shooter Raja Randhir Singh was elected as the new President of the Olympic Council of Asia, marking the first time an Indian has held this prestigious position.

During the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly, Randhir Singh, a distinguished former Indian shooter, was formally appointed as the inaugural Indian President of the Olympic Council of Asia. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and prominent sports leaders from all 45 countries across Asia.

Randhir Singh's appointment to the top post was met with unanimous approval from OCA representatives, as he stood unopposed as the sole candidate for the position earlier in the year. 

Who is Raja Randhir Singh?

The esteemed 77-year-old sports legend, Raja Randhir Singh, hails from Patiala, Punjab, and comes from a family deeply rooted in sports. His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, represented India in Test cricket and served as an IOC member. Similarly, his father, Bhalindra Singh, a first-class cricketer, also held the prestigious position of an IOC Member from 1947 to 1992.

After earning a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Delhi, Raja Randhir Singh embarked on a career in sports. Exploring various sports such as Shooting, Golf, Swimming, Squash, and Cricket in his formative years, he ultimately chose shooting as his path. Competing in five consecutive editions of the Olympics from 1968 to 1984, he became only the second Indian to achieve this feat.

Furthermore, Raja Randhir Singh participated in four editions of the Asian Games from 1978 to 1994, securing an Individual Gold Medal in Trap Shooting in 1978, an Individual Bronze Medal in Trap Shooting in 1982, and a Team Silver in Trap Shooting in 1986. He also showcased his talent at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

In recognition of his outstanding sporting career, Raja Randhir Singh was honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1979 and the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award.

Raja Randhir Singh's illustrious career in sports administration began during his time as a distinguished athlete. In 1987, he was appointed as the Honourary Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association, a position he held with great distinction until 2012.

Furthermore, in the same year, he became a member of the governing board of the Sports Authority of India, a role he fulfilled until 2010. Additionally, he served as the Vice-Chairman of the organizing committee for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

In 1991, Raja Randhir Singh was appointed as the Secretary-General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), a position he held until 2015. Subsequently, he assumed the role of Life Vice President, which he held until 2021, when he was then appointed as the Acting President of the organization.

Moreover, in 1998, Raja Randhir Singh was honored as the Founder Secretary General of the Afro-Asian Games Council, a position he held until 2007. 

Also read| Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
