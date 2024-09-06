Twitter
Sports

Sports

Meet Praveen Kumar, India's high jumper to win gold medal at Paris Paralympics

Praveen Kumar clinched India's sixth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics by dominating the men's high jump T64 event.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

Meet Praveen Kumar, India's high jumper to win gold medal at Paris Paralympics
Courtesy: X
Praveen Kumar of India achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Friday. This victory not only secured India's sixth gold medal in Paris but also surpassed the nation's previous record of five gold medals from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

At just 21 years old, Praveen had previously won a silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, making his gold medal win in Paris even more significant and memorable. This achievement is sure to be cherished by Praveen for the rest of his life, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In addition to his success in Paris, Praveen had also claimed the gold medal in the same competition at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year, further solidifying his status as a top athlete in the field of para-athletics.

Who is Praveen Kumar?

Praveen Kumar, born on May 15, 2003 in Govindgarh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has made remarkable progress in the field of athletics. He currently competes in the T64 category, where athletes with lower limb impairments use prostheses due to limb deficiencies and leg length differences.

At the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, Praveen made history by becoming the youngest para-athlete to win a medal. He secured a silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 category with an impressive jump of 2.07m at the age of 18.

Praveen encountered numerous challenges on his journey to becoming a para-athlete. Born with a shorter leg, he initially struggled with feelings of inadequacy compared to his peers. However, through engaging in sports with friends, he discovered a passion for volleyball. It was a pivotal moment when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, which opened his eyes to the possibilities for athletes with disabilities.

Under the mentorship of Dr. Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognized Praveen’s potential, he shifted his focus to high jump. This decision proved to be transformative as Praveen went on to clinch gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, setting a new Asian record with a jump of 2.05m.

Praveen's list of accomplishments includes winning silver at the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 in Nottwil, Switzerland, and a gold medal at the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in 2021 in Dubai. Most recently, he secured a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championship 2023, further establishing himself as a top athlete in his category and earning a spot at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

