Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Sreejesh showcased his exceptional skills in his final match for India, contributing to a 2-1 victory over Spain.

The Indian Men's National Hockey Team is renowned as one of the most successful teams in the world. With a remarkable record of eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980, Indian Men's Hockey has also achieved the impressive feat of winning six gold medals in a row. Throughout the decades, Indian Hockey has been a breeding ground for some of the greatest players in the history of the sport, including legends such as Dhyan Chand, Dhanraj Pillay, Balbir Singh Sr., Shankar Lakshman, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, and many more. Additionally, the Indian Hockey team has clinched the Asian Games title five times and the Asia Cup three times.

Currently, the Men's Hockey team boasts an impressive tally of 29 official international titles, solidifying India's esteemed position in the realm of world hockey.

On August 8, 2024, the Indian Hockey Team showcased their prowess in the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics against Spain, emerging victorious with a score of 2-1.

While the entire Men's Hockey Team has exhibited exceptional performance, it is Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh who has been a standout player since the commencement of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sreejesh's remarkable performance as a goalkeeper for India at the 2024 Olympics has earned him the moniker of "Jumping Jack."

Who is PR Sreejesh?

Sreejesh was born on May 8, 1988, in the picturesque village of Kizhakkambalam, located in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. He was born into a family of farmers, to parents P. V. Raveendran and Usha. Sreejesh received his primary education at St. Antony’s Lower Primary School in Kizhakkambalam, and continued his studies up to the sixth standard at St. Joseph’s High School in the same village.

During his formative years, Sreejesh initially trained as a sprinter, before transitioning to long jump and volleyball. It was at the age of 12 that he enrolled at the GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram, where his coach recognized his potential as a goalkeeper. Under the guidance of his coach, Sreejesh honed his skills and eventually turned professional after being scouted by hockey coach Jayakumar at the school.

Sreejesh's talent and dedication led him to represent his school team before making his mark at the Nehru Cup. He continued to excel in his academic pursuits as well, earning a degree in History from Sree Narayana College in Kollam, Kerala.

In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, PR Sreejesh discussed his choice to pursue a career as a goalkeeper. The talented goalkeeper candidly admitted that he was not particularly fond of running, which led him to gravitate towards a position that required a different set of skills compared to outfield players. Reflecting on the responsibilities of a goalkeeper, Sreejesh emphasized the importance of possessing a certain level of intensity and intimidation. He also highlighted the necessity of quick reflexes and a proactive approach to apply pressure on opponents.

Professional career

Sreejesh's journey in the world of field hockey began in 2004 when he earned a spot on the Junior national team during a match against Australia in Perth. Two years later, he made his debut in the senior national team at the South Asian Games in Colombo. His exceptional skills and dedication to the sport were recognized when he was named the 'Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament' following India's victory at the 2008 Junior Asia Cup.

One of Sreejesh's most memorable moments came at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, where he played a crucial role in India's gold medal win by saving two penalty strokes against Pakistan in the final. His leadership qualities were further acknowledged when he was appointed as the Captain of the Indian hockey team on 13 July 2016, succeeding Sardar Singh. Under his captaincy, the team reached the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Sreejesh continued to shine on the international stage at the Tokyo Olympics on 5 August 2021, where he played a pivotal role in India's victory over Germany to secure the bronze medal, marking India's first Olympic medal in field hockey in 41 years.

