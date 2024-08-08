Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Meet man who quit IIT, then earned Rs 286 crore in just 150 days by...

Meet man, who quit high -paying job in London, later started his own business, now runs company worth over Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Poha vs Oats: Which one is healthier?

Poha vs Oats: Which one is healthier?

Male animal that gets pregnant and give birth

Male animal that gets pregnant and give birth

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeSports

Sports

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Sreejesh showcased his exceptional skills in his final match for India, contributing to a 2-1 victory over Spain.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal
Courtesy: X @sportwalkmedia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Men's National Hockey Team is renowned as one of the most successful teams in the world. With a remarkable record of eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980, Indian Men's Hockey has also achieved the impressive feat of winning six gold medals in a row. Throughout the decades, Indian Hockey has been a breeding ground for some of the greatest players in the history of the sport, including legends such as Dhyan Chand, Dhanraj Pillay, Balbir Singh Sr., Shankar Lakshman, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, and many more. Additionally, the Indian Hockey team has clinched the Asian Games title five times and the Asia Cup three times.

Currently, the Men's Hockey team boasts an impressive tally of 29 official international titles, solidifying India's esteemed position in the realm of world hockey. 

On August 8, 2024, the Indian Hockey Team showcased their prowess in the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics against Spain, emerging victorious with a score of 2-1.

While the entire Men's Hockey Team has exhibited exceptional performance, it is Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh who has been a standout player since the commencement of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sreejesh's remarkable performance as a goalkeeper for India at the 2024 Olympics has earned him the moniker of "Jumping Jack."

Who is PR Sreejesh?

Sreejesh was born on May 8, 1988, in the picturesque village of Kizhakkambalam, located in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. He was born into a family of farmers, to parents P. V. Raveendran and Usha. Sreejesh received his primary education at St. Antony’s Lower Primary School in Kizhakkambalam, and continued his studies up to the sixth standard at St. Joseph’s High School in the same village.

During his formative years, Sreejesh initially trained as a sprinter, before transitioning to long jump and volleyball. It was at the age of 12 that he enrolled at the GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram, where his coach recognized his potential as a goalkeeper. Under the guidance of his coach, Sreejesh honed his skills and eventually turned professional after being scouted by hockey coach Jayakumar at the school.

Sreejesh's talent and dedication led him to represent his school team before making his mark at the Nehru Cup. He continued to excel in his academic pursuits as well, earning a degree in History from Sree Narayana College in Kollam, Kerala.

In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, PR Sreejesh discussed his choice to pursue a career as a goalkeeper. The talented goalkeeper candidly admitted that he was not particularly fond of running, which led him to gravitate towards a position that required a different set of skills compared to outfield players. Reflecting on the responsibilities of a goalkeeper, Sreejesh emphasized the importance of possessing a certain level of intensity and intimidation. He also highlighted the necessity of quick reflexes and a proactive approach to apply pressure on opponents.

Professional career

Sreejesh's journey in the world of field hockey began in 2004 when he earned a spot on the Junior national team during a match against Australia in Perth. Two years later, he made his debut in the senior national team at the South Asian Games in Colombo. His exceptional skills and dedication to the sport were recognized when he was named the 'Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament' following India's victory at the 2008 Junior Asia Cup.

One of Sreejesh's most memorable moments came at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, where he played a crucial role in India's gold medal win by saving two penalty strokes against Pakistan in the final. His leadership qualities were further acknowledged when he was appointed as the Captain of the Indian hockey team on 13 July 2016, succeeding Sardar Singh. Under his captaincy, the team reached the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Sreejesh continued to shine on the international stage at the Tokyo Olympics on 5 August 2021, where he played a pivotal role in India's victory over Germany to secure the bronze medal, marking India's first Olympic medal in field hockey in 41 years.

Also read| Indian men's hockey team clinch bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, beat Spain 2-1

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement